March 21, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Putin wants to cause trouble wherever he can, says Britain's Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to cause trouble wherever he can so he can portray his country as strong again after the collapse of the Soviet Union, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

“I think Vladimir Putin ... feels that Russia lost out, so he wants to cause trouble wherever he can,” Johnson told a committee of lawmakers, adding that Britain did not want a new Cold War.

“His principle audience for this is not us, it’s his domestic audience who want, after what they see as all these humiliations, who want to feel that Russia is strong again.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)

