March 15, 2018 / 5:53 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Britain to let international body check its poison findings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain is working on giving independent international experts the opportunity to check its conclusion that a critically ill Russian former spy was poisoned by a Russian-made nerve agent, its foreign minister said.

In an article for Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, extracts from which were published on Thursday, Boris Johnson wrote that government and police were working on giving the Hague, Netherlands-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) the ability to do so.

“(We are working) to give them the opportunity to confirm our analysis independently,” he wrote, echoing comments he made earlier in the day.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Alison Williams

