UK seeking other gas suppliers as part of Russian sanctions, says PM May

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Britain is looking to find other countries to supply gas as part of steps being taken by London against Russia following the poisoning of a former double agent on British soil, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

“When we are looking to our gas supplies, we are indeed looking to other countries,” May told lawmakers.

Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats after Moscow failed to meet a deadline to explain the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a Soviet-made nerve agent. Russia denies involvement in the attack.

Britain has received shipments of liquefied natural gas from Russia this year and in total, Europe gets a third of its gas from Russia.

“We will be continuing to discuss with the European Union not just our energy security but that wider energy security issue,” May said when questioned by lawmakers.