March 27, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UK's May says 25 countries moving to expel Russian diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that 25 countries have now moved to expel Russian diplomats over Moscow’s suspected involvement in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England.

May, speaking to lawmakers in parliament, also noted NATO’s decision to expel seven diplomats from Russia’s mission to the alliance.

“I welcome the international support that we have garnered,” May said “This isn’t just a matter of the UK position and working with the UK. I think it is the national security interests of the countries concerned.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill Writing by William Schomberg)

