FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 12, 2018 / 12:55 PM / in 20 hours

British PM May to make 1630 GMT statement about nerve attack on Russian spy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement in parliament at 1630 GMT on Monday about the nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy who passed secrets to British intelligence, Sky News said.

May’s office said they could not confirm the report. Earlier she held a meeting of her top ministers and security officials to discuss how to respond after Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre on March 4. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.