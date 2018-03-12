British PM May to make 1630 GMT statement about nerve attack on Russian spy

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement in parliament at 1630 GMT on Monday about the nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy who passed secrets to British intelligence, Sky News said.

May’s office said they could not confirm the report. Earlier she held a meeting of her top ministers and security officials to discuss how to respond after Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre on March 4. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)