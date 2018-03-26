FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 2:21 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UK's May says diplomat expulsions send strong signal to Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed on Monday the action of other countries to expel Russian diplomats after an attack on a former Russian spy in England, saying it sent a strong signal to Moscow that it cannot flout international law.

“We welcome today’s actions by our allies, which clearly demonstrate that we all stand shoulder to shoulder in sending the strongest signal to Russia that it cannot continue to flout international law,” a statement from May’s office said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)

