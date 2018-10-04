Russia must stop cyber attacks on West -NATO's Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - NATO’s chief vowed on Thursday to strengthen the alliance’s defences against attacks on computer networks that Britain said are directed by Russian military intelligence, also calling on Russia to stop its “reckless” behaviour.

“Russia must stop its reckless pattern of behaviour, including the use of force against its neighbours, attempted interference in election processes, and widespread disinformation campaigns,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement after Britain and the Netherlands said they had evidence of Russian cyber attacks.

“NATO will continue to strengthen its defence and deterrence to deal with hybrid threats, including in the cyber domain,” he added as NATO defence ministers met to discuss new offensive cyber capabilities. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)