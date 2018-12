MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s actions against Russian broadcaster RT leave Russia with no option but to respond in kind, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The Russian media regulator earlier said it would carry out checks to determine if the BBC World News channel and BBC internet sites complied with Russian law. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Kevin Liffey)