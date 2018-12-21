BBC could be restricted in Russia if violations found - source to Interfax

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The work of Britain’s BBC could be restricted in Russia if Roskomnadzor, the media regulator, finds any violations of Russian law, Interfax cited a source familiar with the investigation as saying on Friday.

Roskomnadzor said earlier it would carry out checks on the British public broadcaster, after Britain’s media regulator Ofcom said on Thursday that the Russian broadcaster RT had broken impartiality rules in news and current affairs programmes. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Kevin Liffey)