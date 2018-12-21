Media regulator in Russia starts checking legality of BBC's operations

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s media regulator said on Friday it would carry out checks to determine whether the BBC World news channel and BBC internet sites were in compliance with Russian law.

It said in a statement it was acting in response to a decision by British media regulator Ofcom, which on Thursday said that Russian broadcaster RT had broken impartiality rules in some of its news and current affairs programmes. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Andrew Osborn)