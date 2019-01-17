Cyclical Consumer Goods
Russia's RT to seek judicial review over UK watchdog's ruling

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s RT said on Thursday it would seek a judicial review of a decision by Britain’s media regulator Ofcom that the broadcaster had broken impartiality rules over its coverage of the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

“The regulator breached a key right of broadcasters, and more importantly of audiences,” it said in a statement. “We are now placing the matter in the hands of the courts.”

RT, which is broadcast by TV-Novosti and funded by the Federal Agency for Press and Media Communications of the Russian Federation, provides what it says is a Russian perspective on UK and global news and current affairs.

