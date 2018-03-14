FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 3:41 PM / in 17 hours

UK media regulator, asked about Russia Today, says considering PM May's update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s media regulator said on Wednesday it was considering the information given by Prime Minister Theresa May on the poisoning of a Russian double agent when asked about the status of an investigation into Moscow’s state-funded Russia Today.

Ofcom had warned on Tuesday that Russia Today, or RT, could lose its right to broadcast in Britain if it failed a so-called “fit and proper” test. It had said it would take it into consideration if May apportioned blame for the attack to Russia.

May told parliament on Wednesday she believed Russia was culpable. Russia has denied involvement in the poisoning

“We are now considering the Prime Minister’s update,” a spokesman for Ofcom said.

Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Alistair Smout

