UK's media watchdog says Russian broadcaster broke impartiality rules

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s media regulator Ofcom said Russian broadcaster RT had broken impartiality rules in news and current affairs programmes aired in March and April, including coverage of the poisoning of former-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

“Taken together, the seven breaches represent a serious failure of compliance with our broadcasting rules,” Ofcom said on Thursday. “We have told RT that we are minded to consider imposing a statutory sanction.”

RT said it was “extremely disappointed” by Ofcom’s conclusions and would decide its next steps shortly. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)

