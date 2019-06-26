G20
June 26, 2019

Britain's May to meet Russia's Putin this week at G20 - Kremlin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May this week at a G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka in a bid to improve battered relations between the countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

British ties with Russia plunged to post-Cold War lows last year when London blamed Moscow for the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in a southern English cathedral city with a nerve agent. Moscow denies involvement.

A British official had no immediate comment on plans for a meeting between Putin and May at the Group of 20 summit. The summit is due to be held on Friday and Saturday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe)

