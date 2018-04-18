FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Russia's RT says editorial approach has not changed since ex-spy poisoning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Russian news channel RT said its editorial approach had not changed since a Russian double-agent was poisoned in the English city of Salisbury last month.

Britain’s media regulator has opened seven investigations into whether RT broke impartiality rules in broadcasts made since the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

“Our editorial approach has not changed since the events in Salisbury, and we will be directly addressing this matter with the regulator,” Anna Belkina, a spokeswoman for RT, said by email.

Ofcom said RT producer TV Novosti’s overall compliance record has not been materially out of line with other broadcasters until recently but that since the Salisbury attack a number of programmes warranted investigation.

“We are pleased to see that Ofcom has acknowledged RT’s compliance record has been in line with other broadcasters – putting to bed any of the salacious political statements and challenges made against our channel,” Belkina said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

