FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
March 10, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Russian ex-spy, daughter still critical after nerve agent attack - UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in hospital in a critical but stable condition after they were poisoned with a nerve agent, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.

Nick Bailey, a police officer who fell ill after being part of the early response to the attack, remains seriously ill but is talking and engaging with his family, Rudd said after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra security committee.

Skripal, 66, and Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on a bench on Sunday in the southern English city of Salisbury. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.