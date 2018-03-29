FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 3:37 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

UK police cordon off play area near former Russian spy's home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British police placed a cordon around a children’s play area near the home of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal who was poisoned with a nerve agent earlier this month in southern England.

“As a precautionary measure, they have this afternoon placed a cordon around a children’s play area at Montgomery Gardens, near the Skripals’ home,” London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

