Putin says ex-spy poisoned in UK had betrayed the motherland

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a former double agent poisoned in Britain had betrayed the motherland, calling Sergei Skripal a scumbag.

Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a public bench in the English city of Salisbury in March. Britain says they were poisoned with a nerve agent administered by Russian intelligence officers.