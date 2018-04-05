FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated a day ago

Yulia Skripal says UK poisoning episode "somewhat disorientating"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain last month along with her father, a former Russian double agent, issued a statement on Thursday saying the “entire episode is somewhat disorientating”.

“I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily,” the 33-year-old said in the statement issued on her behalf by London police.

“I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

