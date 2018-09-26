Salisbury poisoning suspect named as a Russian colonel by Daily Telegraph newspaper

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The real identity of one of the men wanted by Britain for the Salisbury nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday, saying he was a decorated Russian colonel.

Earlier this month, British prosecutors charged two Russians - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - with attempted murder for carrying out the Novichok poisoning of the Skripals in the southern English city in March but said they believed the suspects had been using aliases to enter Britain.

The Telegraph said Boshirov’s real name was Chepiga, citing investigative reporting by itself and Bellingcat, a website which covers intelligence matters. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)