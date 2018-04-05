Yulia Skripal has not taken up Russian offer of assistance - UK government

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - The British authorities have conveyed to Yulia Skripal, a Russian woman who was poisoned a month ago in England, the Russian embassy’s offer of consular assistance but she has not taken it up, the Foreign Office in London said on Thursday.

Skripal, 33, and her father Sergei, 66, a former Russian double agent who was living in England, were found unconscious in the southern city of Salisbury on March 4. Britain has said they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and Russia was responsible. Russia denies any involvement.

The Foreign Office statement about consular assistance came shortly after a news conference by Russia’s ambassador to Britain, Alexander Yakovenko, during which he repeatedly said Russia had asked for consular access to Yulia Skripal and had received no response from the British authorities.

“We have conveyed to Ms Skripal the Russian Embassy’s offer of consular assistance. Ms Skripal is now able to choose if and when to take up this offer, but to date she has not done so,” the Foreign Office said. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)