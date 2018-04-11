FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Britain's FCA reviewing U.S. sanctions against Russian firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is reviewing the new U.S. sanctions against Russian individuals and entities to determine the impact on UK-listed firms, it said on Wednesday.

The United States imposed major sanctions against Russian businessmen and corporates on Friday, including London-listed En+ Group, giving investors until May 7 to divest any stocks, bonds or other holdings.

“The FCA notes the new U.S. sanctions against a number of Russian individuals and entities,” an FCA spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“The FCA is currently reviewing the sanctions to determine what impact they may have on UK-listed firms.” (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Sujata Rao)

