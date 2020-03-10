Santander UK appoints deputy CEO

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Santander UK plc has appointed Nationwide executive Tony Prestedge as its deputy CEO, handing him a mandate to lead transformation of the lender as it battles to gain market share from high street rivals.

Prestedge currently serves as Deputy Chief Executive at the British building society and has previously held a variety of senior executive roles within the financial services sector, including at Barclays.

He is expected to join Santander UK in the autumn, subject to regulatory approvals and will report to Chief Executive Nathan Bostock. He will become a member of the Santander UK plc Board. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Carolyn Cohn)