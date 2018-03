LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain will continue to make the case for the partial public listing of Saudi oil firm Aramco to be conducted in London, junior foreign office minister Alistair Burt said in parliament on Wednesday.

“We would like the Aramco share option to be issued in the United Kingdom and we will continue to suggest the City would be the best place for it,” Burt told parliament. (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)