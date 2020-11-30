Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish independence next year, saying that she wanted to see a referendum held in the early part of the next Scottish parliament.

“I want to see it in the early part of the next term of the Scottish parliament rather than the later part,” she told Sky News, declining to rule out a possible vote in autumn 2021.

“I’m not ruling anything out, I’m not ruling anything in,” she said. “I’m clear that I think for all the reasons I’ve set out, the sooner Scotland can have the powers of independence so we chart our own future, the better it will be for all of us.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young)