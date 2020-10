FILE PHOTO: Saltire and Union flags fly in Edinburgh, Scotland March 10, 2017. Picture taken March 10, 2017 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Scottish independence has risen to a record 58% in an Ipsos MORI poll released on Wednesday, compared to just 42% who would vote to reject it if another referendum was held.

Scots in 2014 voted 55%-45% to reject independence, but Ipsos MORI Chief Executive Ben Page said the poll “suggests Scotland may have shifted decisively in favour of leaving the UK.”