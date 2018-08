LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Two people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital after a car collided with security barriers outside London’s parliament building on Tuesday, but their condition is not believed to be serious, the London Ambulance Service said.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including three ambulance crews, responders in cars and an incident response officer,” it said on Twitter. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)