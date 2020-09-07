Healthcare
September 7, 2020 / 6:47 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British police said on Monday they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a stabbing rampage in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city of Birmingham left one person dead and seven others injured.

The 27-year-old suspect was detained in Selly Oak area of the city at 4 a.m., West Midlands police said. Detectives said the stabbings which took place in four locations over two hours were linked but were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism.

“We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the #BirminghamStabbings,” police said on Twitter. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William Schomberg/Guy Faulconbridge)

