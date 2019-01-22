UK ministers given briefing on terror threat -May's spokesman

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - British ministers were given a security briefing by the head of the domestic intellgience agency, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“He set out the threat picture facing the United Kingdom and progress made since 2017 to further enhance our counter terrorism capabilities,” the spokesman said.

“He said this included ongoing work with multi-agency partners to manage the risk posed by closed subjects of interest and new ways of using data to detect threats. The cabinet was told the threat level to the UK from international terrorism remains at severe.” (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)