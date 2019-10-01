Company News
October 1, 2019 / 12:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Part of UK PM Johnson's party conference centre in lock down - Reuters reporters

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - One area of the conference centre where Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is holding its annual gathering has been closed down, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Police were seen entering the “International Lounge” of the Manchester conference centre, northern England, a reporter at said.

Greater Manchester Police had no immediate comment on the incident. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Elizabeth Piper, William James and Phil Noble; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

