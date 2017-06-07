FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
France confirms death of second citizen in London Bridge attack
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 2 months ago

France confirms death of second citizen in London Bridge attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday that two of its citizens were among the seven people killed when militants drove a van into revellers and then went on a stabbing spree in central London on Saturday.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that a third French national was still missing and that four were gravely injured.

Le Parisien daily newspaper named the dead man as 36-year-old Sebastian Belanger.

London police said late on Tuesday that they feared a French tourist, 45-year-old Xavier Thomas, had been thrown into the River Thames by the attackers' van and drowned. His girlfriend was seriously injured in the collision. (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by John Irish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.