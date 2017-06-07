France confirms death of second citizen in London Bridge attack

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday that two of its citizens were among the seven people killed when militants drove a van into revellers and then went on a stabbing spree in central London on Saturday.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that a third French national was still missing and that four were gravely injured.

Le Parisien daily newspaper named the dead man as 36-year-old Sebastian Belanger.

London police said late on Tuesday that they feared a French tourist, 45-year-old Xavier Thomas, had been thrown into the River Thames by the attackers' van and drowned. His girlfriend was seriously injured in the collision. (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by John Irish)