UK PM Johnson says "deeply saddened" by Glasgow stabbing attack

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened” after three people were reportedly killed in a stabbing attack in Glasgow on Friday.

Scottish police confirmed that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer, saying that one police officer was injured in dealing with the incident but it had been contained.

“Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families,” Johnson said in a tweet. “Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding.” (Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)