Glasgow police officer stabbed, police association says

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - A police officer has been stabbed in a major incident in the centre of Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow, the Scottish Police Federation said on Friday.

“We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service,” said the federation, which represents Scottish police officers. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)