British police "chasing down suspects" after train bombing
U.S.
exchange-traded funds
#Industrials
September 15, 2017 / 9:28 PM / a month ago

British police "chasing down suspects" after train bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British police are chasing down the people they suspect of being behind a bomb which injured 29 people on a packed commuter train in west London on Friday, the country’s most senior counter-terrorism officer said.

Mark Rowley said officers were sifting through surveillance footage and examining the remains of the device.

“This is a very complex investigation which is continuing at speed,” he told reporters. “We are chasing down suspects.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
