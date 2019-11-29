UK police say a number of people injured in London Bridge incident

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - British police said they had been called to a stabbing incident near London Bridge on Friday in which a number of people had been injured and a suspect detained.

“Police were called at 1:58 pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” they said on Twitter.

“A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

London’s ambulance service said it had declared it a major incident and they had sent several crews to the scene.