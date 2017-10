LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A second man has been arrested by police investigating Friday’s bomb attack on a London underground train, police said.

The 21-year-old man was arrested in the west London suburb of Hounslow just before midnight on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement.

He was detained under Britain’s Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station, the force added on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrew Heavens)