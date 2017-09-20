Police arrest two more men over London train bomb attack

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested two more men on Wednesday in connection with the bombing of a commuter train in London last week which injured 30 people, bringing the total in custody to five.

The men, aged 48 and 30, were held under terrorism laws in Newport in south Wales. Another man was arrested in Newport on Tuesday night while two others, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, were held by counter-terrorism officers on Saturday. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Smout)