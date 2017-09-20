FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police investigate suspicious package in London's financial district
September 20, 2017 / 9:43 AM / a month ago

British police investigate suspicious package in London's financial district

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - London police said they had cordoned off part of the city’s financial district on Wednesday after a report of a suspicious package.

“Cordons have been put in place at the junctions of Moorgate and South Place, Eldon Street and Blomfield Street, and Wilson Street and South Street,” City of London police said in an emailed statement.

Armed officers and explosive teams were patrolling the area, The Independent newspaper reported on its website. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

