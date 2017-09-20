British police investigate suspicious package in London's financial district

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - London police said they had cordoned off part of the city’s financial district on Wednesday after a report of a suspicious package.

“Cordons have been put in place at the junctions of Moorgate and South Place, Eldon Street and Blomfield Street, and Wilson Street and South Street,” City of London police said in an emailed statement.

Armed officers and explosive teams were patrolling the area, The Independent newspaper reported on its website. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)