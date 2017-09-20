UPDATE 1-London police give all clear, lift cordon in financial district

(Adds incident is over)

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - London police said they had lifted a cordon put in place in part of the city’s financial district on Wednesday morning after determining that an item found there was not suspicious.

Earlier, officers had sealed off an area in Moorgate and Liverpool Street after a report of a suspicious package.

“We’re all clear at Moorgate. Thank you for your patience; cordons have been lifted,” City of London police posted on Twitter. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)