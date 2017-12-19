FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 3:40 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Major London road blocked as police swoop on suspect car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested a man on suspicion of weapons offences on Tuesday after an operation that forced the brief closure of a major London road.

Officers stopped a car on the East India Dock Road as part of a pre-planned swoop which resulted in a man being detained on suspicion of possession of firearms. They said the incident was not terrorism-related.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said armed police had attended and that the stopped car had one of its windows smashed. (Reporting by Michael Holden and William Schomberg; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

