2 months ago
Manchester bomber radicalised in UK in 2015 - Tripoli counter-terror force
June 8, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 months ago

Manchester bomber radicalised in UK in 2015 - Tripoli counter-terror force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, June 8 (Reuters) - The suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester last month was radicalised in 2015 while living in Britain, his brother has told Libyan counter-terrorism investigators in Tripoli.

Salman Abedi's brother Hashem also said he had bought equipment for the attack in Britain, though he did not know where it would be carried out, Ahmed Bin Salem, a spokesman for Tripoli's Special Deterrence Force (Rada), told Reuters.

Rada is an anti-terrorism force aligned with the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli. It arrested Salman Abedi's father, Ramadan, and his younger brother, Hashem, in the days after the attack, and has been questioning them and other members of the family. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

