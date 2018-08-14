FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May says Westminster incident shocking, terrorism threat remains severe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A suspected attack outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday is shocking, British Prime Minister Theresa May said, warning that the terrorism threat to the United Kingdom remained severe.

Police said a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists, injuring three people, before ramming it into barriers outside Britain’s parliament.

“The threat to the United Kingdom from terrorism remains severe. I would urge the public to remain vigilant,” May, who is out of the country on holiday, said in a statement.

May’s spokesman said she had had regular briefings with security officials throughout the day. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)

