in 2 months
Van driver deliberately ploughed into worshippers in London - Muslim Council of Britain
June 19, 2017 / 3:49 AM / in 2 months

Van driver deliberately ploughed into worshippers in London - Muslim Council of Britain

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - A white man deliberately ploughed a van into worshippers near a north London mosque, the Muslim Council of Britain said on Monday, citing witnesses and video from the incident which left several people injured.

"It appears that a white man in a van intentionally ploughed into a group of worshippers who were already tending to someone who had been taken ill," the Muslim Council said in a statement.

It said the incident was the most violent manifestation of islamophobia in Britain in recent months and called for extra security at places of worship as the end of the holy month of Ramadan nears. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

