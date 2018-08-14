Driver who hit London pedestrians was British citizen -security minister

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A man who drove a car into London pedestrians outside Britain’s parliament on Tuesday was a British citizen who originally came from another country, security minister Ben Wallace said.

Police arrested the man early on Tuesday after he hit pedestrians and cyclists before ramming his car into barriers in Westminster.

“He’s a British citizen,” Wallace told BBC TV. “He came from another country originally. It’s only being treated at the moment as a terrorist incident and we haven’t yet fully confirmed that.”