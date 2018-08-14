FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 4:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Driver who hit London pedestrians was British citizen -security minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A man who drove a car into London pedestrians outside Britain’s parliament on Tuesday was a British citizen who originally came from another country, security minister Ben Wallace said.

Police arrested the man early on Tuesday after he hit pedestrians and cyclists before ramming his car into barriers in Westminster.

“He’s a British citizen,” Wallace told BBC TV. “He came from another country originally. It’s only being treated at the moment as a terrorist incident and we haven’t yet fully confirmed that.”

Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

