FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Industrials
March 1, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

UK says attacks from N.Irish based militants on mainland Britain unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British security services on Thursday reduced the threat level from Northern Irish-related militants to mainland Britain, saying an attack was now considered unlikely.

The domestic security agency MI5 downgraded its threat level from substantial to moderate, the second-lowest, which means an attack was possible but not likely.

“The decision to change this threat level is taken by the Security Service independently of ministers and is based on the very latest intelligence, considering factors such as capability, intent and timescale,” Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.