UK says attacks from N.Irish based militants on mainland Britain unlikely

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British security services on Thursday reduced the threat level from Northern Irish-related militants to mainland Britain, saying an attack was now considered unlikely.

The domestic security agency MI5 downgraded its threat level from substantial to moderate, the second-lowest, which means an attack was possible but not likely.

“The decision to change this threat level is taken by the Security Service independently of ministers and is based on the very latest intelligence, considering factors such as capability, intent and timescale,” Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Alistair Smout)