London police urge people on Oxford Street to go inside buildings
November 24, 2017 / 5:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

London police urge people on Oxford Street to go inside buildings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - London’s police force urged people on Oxford Street, a major shopping district in the centre of the city, to go inside while they dealt with an ongoing incident on Friday.

“If you are on Oxford Street go into a building. Officers are on scene and dealing (with it),” the Metropolitan Police said on their official Twitter feed.

London’s transport authority said Oxford Circus underground station was closed while police dealt with what it called “customer incident”. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

