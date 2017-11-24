FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London police say responding to reports shots fired on Oxford Street
Sections
Featured
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
Black Friday
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
North Korea fortifies border after defection
North Korea
North Korea fortifies border after defection
Bankers’ rule-change wish list starts in the weeds
Breakingviews
Bankers’ rule-change wish list starts in the weeds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2017 / 5:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

London police say responding to reports shots fired on Oxford Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - London’s police force said they had received reports that shots had been fired on Oxford Street and in the nearby underground station, which they were responding to as if it might be terrorist-related.

“Police were called at 16:38 hrs ... to a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene” the police added.

No casualties had been found so far, police said.

Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.