British police say "terrorist incident" at London metro station
September 15, 2017 / 9:25 AM / a month ago

British police say "terrorist incident" at London metro station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British police said on Friday that they were treating as a “terrorist incident” reports of a blast at a west London metro station.

Armed police rushed to reports of a fire on a train at a London underground station with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a packed rush-hour commuter train.

“Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for CT policing, has declared it a terrorist incident,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

