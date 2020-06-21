British police say Reading stabbing attack treated as terrorist act

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British police on Sunday said that a stabbing attack in a southern English town that left three people dead and another three injured was being treated as a terrorist attack but that there was no intelligence on any further attacks.

“This was an atrocity,” Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer, Neil Basu, said, adding that unarmed police officers had tackled the attacker.

Basu said that counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation and that the attack is not linked to the Black Lives Matter protest in the same park in Reading a few hours before Saturday’s attack. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge Editing by David Goodman )