LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - London’s police said their counter-terrorism unit was leading the investigation into an incident outside Britain’s parliament building on Tuesday where a car collided with security barriers.

“While we are keeping an open mind, the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the Westminster incident,” London’s Metropolitan police said on Twitter. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alistair Smout)